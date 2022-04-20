Saif, Alia help to find home for animals

Mumbai: (IANS) Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu attended Adoptathon, where pet lovers can choose from over 150 Indian breed pups and kittens for adoption. Its aim is to find homes for these animals.





Kunal, who was accompanied by wife Soha on Saturday, said: "We have been attached to the cause for last three years. Last time, we adopted two puppies. I am grateful to the association for doing this good job."





Soha, a pet lover, added: "We always encourage people to spend time with animals."





Which is Kunal's favourite - a cat or a dog?





The actor said that he is more of a dog lover.





But Alia, who was present at the event along with sister Shaheen, wanted to take home cats.





She said: "I already have two cats in my house. I feel like taking home one more. But my mom has warned me not to take any cats as I am not able to look after them."





