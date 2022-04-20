Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor on board Vishal Bhardwaj�s film?

Mumbai: Vishal Bharadwaj seems to have done what many wouldn�t have even thought of. The ace filmmaker has reportedly cast Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in his next. Interestingly, Shahid happens to be Saif Ai Khan�s wife � Kareena Kapoor�s former beau. Shahid has been Bharadwaj�s favourite. The duo created magic not once but twice - �Kaminey� and �Haider� were two splendid works of fiction, which the super-talented actor-director duo delivered. Bharadwaj�s �Omkara�, gave a new lease of life to Saif�s career and re-established him as a �thinking� actor. And if the reports are anything to go by, then it would be interesting to see what chemistry Shahid and Saif will share on screen.