Mumbai: Vishal Bharadwaj seems to have done what many wouldn�t have even thought of. The ace filmmaker has reportedly cast Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in his next. Interestingly, Shahid happens to be Saif Ai Khan�s wife � Kareena Kapoor�s former beau. Shahid has been Bharadwaj�s favourite. The duo created magic not once but twice - �Kaminey� and �Haider� were two splendid works of fiction, which the super-talented actor-director duo delivered. Bharadwaj�s �Omkara�, gave a new lease of life to Saif�s career and re-established him as a �thinking� actor. And if the reports are anything to go by, then it would be interesting to see what chemistry Shahid and Saif will share on screen.
Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor on board Vishal Bhardwaj�s film?
April20/ 2022
