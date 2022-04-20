Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor cast in spooky adventure 'Bhoot Police'

Mumbai: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will lead the cast of the upcoming spooky adventure comedy film, Bhoot Police.

The film, which sees the duo share screen space for the first time, is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".

"I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film," said the director.

He also shared that the team is gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

