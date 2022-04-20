Saibaba Sansthan Shirdi To Manufacture Sai Rose Agarbatti From Garlands Presented At Samadhi

Lucknow: The Managing Committee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi in Maharashtra has taken a decision to manufacture Sai Rose Agarbatti from the roses and rose garlands presented to the Samadhi of Shri Saibaba by devotees. Dr Suresh Haware, Chairman of the Sansthan, informed UNI on phone today that a large number of devotees arrive at Shirdi for Darshana of Shri Saibaba. Due to their impeccable faith on Shri Saibaba, they present a large quantity of roses and rose garlands to Shri Saibaba. Every day the quantity of roses and rose garlands collected is around one tonne. The collected roses and rose garlands are used for felicitation purposes. The Management Committee has decided to manufacture SAI rose agarbatti from the remaining roses and its garlands. The work will be provided to the local Mahila Bachat Gat so that employment is available for women through this work. The sales of this agarbatti will be carried out through the medium of temple and the income from sales will be handed over to various Self Help Groups (Bachat Gats). Dr Haware said with this agarbatti, the fragrance of blessings and friendship of Shri Saibaba will be able to reach the homes of Sai devotees. UNI