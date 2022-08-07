SAI NSNIS Patiala felicitates Indian Weightlifting contingent after stellar CWG performance

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Indian Weightlifting contingent put up a sensational performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with the team bagging a total of 10 medals. Following their arrival in India today morning, the entire Weightlifting contingent was given a rousing welcome by the Sports Authority of India officials.

The contingent was welcomed Saturday morning at the Amritsar airport. Later in the day, they were felicitated at the SAI NSNIS Patiala, which has been the Weightlifting team's training base. A total of 19 people - 14 athletes, 4 coaches and one team manager arrived in India on Saturday morning.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifting medalists:

GOLD - Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg)

Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg)

SILVER - Sanket Sargar (men’s 55kg)

Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg)

Vikas Thakur (men’s 96kg)

BRONZE - Gururaja Poojary (men’s 61kg)

Harjinder Kaur (women’s 71kg)

Lovepreet Singh (men’s 109kg)

Gurdeep Singh (men’s +109kg)