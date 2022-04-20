SAI centres to be used as quarantine facilities: Ministry

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry announced that facilities under the Sports Authority of India across the country will be made available for the government to use for quarantine purposes as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Secretary R.S. Jhulaniya said that the facilities across the countries were available and could be used by the district administration whenever required.

"This is a matter of saving lives and wherever the government needs our help, we will provide," Jhulaniya told IANS.

"Our position is that if and when the local administration of a place says that it needs the facilities they can use them in whichever way they want."

The outbreak of coronavirus in the country has led to the training camps coming to a halt.

The only camps that continue are for those athletes who have qualified for the Olympics or are on the verge of qualification under strict rules to limit their interaction with the outside world.

--IANS