Saharanpur Remains Normal: 22 Arrest So Far

Saharanpur: The situation in Saharanpur after yesterday's clashes between people belonging to a particular community and police remained normal today even as police has arrested 22 people while over 70 have been named accused in the violence. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) JK Shahi said here today that 22 people have been arrested for the violence while another 70 have been made accused in 10 cases lodged so far by police. "The situation is tense by under control," the DIG claimed. He said five ASPs, six DSPs and 14 SOs have been deployed in the troubled area. He said during the violence yesterday the rioters had torched several vehicles. Last night UP Government transferred the SP (City) Sanjay Singh and ASP( Rural) Rafiqe Ahmed and posted new officers in their place. The violence started after a group had clashed with the police after it was denied permission to bring out a procession to protest against the atrocities of another community during a function a few days ago. UNI

2 UP Cops Transferred In The Aftermath Of Caste-Based Violence In Saharanpur

A day after a police post was burnt and over 20 vehicles torched in caste-based violence here, two police officers were on Wednesday transferred from their posts.

SP (City) Sanjay Singh and SP (Rural) Rafeeq Ahmed have been transferred from Saharanpur, official sources said. While Prabal Pratap Singh is the new SP (City), Vidya Sagar takes over from Ahmed.

Several instances of stone pelting and clashes were reported on Tuesday from across Saharanpur, which has been witnessing caste-based violence since last week.

However, peace prevailed in the city on Wednesday.

According to police, an organisation of Dalits had sought permission to hold a 'mahapanchayat' yesterday in the city's Gandhi Park to demand compensation and relief for those affected in last week's inter-caste clashes.

Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chand Dubey said the district administration had not permitted any such gathering. Police acted against the people gathered for the 'mahapanchayat' which led to tension and a stampede-like situation.Several commuters were manhandled and their vehicles set on fire. Some mediapersons were also beaten up and their vehicles damaged.

Police teams were pelted with stones. A police 'chowki' was set ablaze while several police vehicles were damaged.

Protesters also blocked the Chakrota road near Nazirpura while a building was burnt down on Malhipur road.

Last week, one person was killed and at least 15 people, including a police officer, were injured as members of two castes clashed over loud music being played during a procession.

The incident led to more violence with brickbats and arson; while 15 to 20 Dalit houses were torched, many vehicles, including those of the police, were torched.