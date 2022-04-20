Saharanpur Becomes First ODF Division In UP

Saharanpur: Declaring Saharanpur division as Open Defecation Free (ODF), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state is progressing well and by October 2, majority of the districts in Uttar Pradesh will be declared ODF.

''Saharanpur is the first division of the state, whose all the districts have been declared open defecation free. Under the ODF, Saharanpur has created history by constructing 2.73 lakh toilets. This has motivated people to use toilets, rather than go in the open for defecation,'' Mr Adityanath said, while addressing a function organised at PNT Centre, here.

He also congratulated the officers and workers associated with the Swachh Bharat campaign, saying that without their help, the district administration would not have achieved the target.

''Earlier, just 23 per cent people had toilets but now, around 99 per cent people have toilets at their homes in UP. We are moving at a great pace and hope that by October 2, the whole of Uttar Pradesh will be declared ODF,'' the Chief Minister said, adding that this would be a step towards translating the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make a clean and healthy India a reality.

During the function, the Chief Minister gave certificates to the beneficiaries of Antyodaya programme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Scheme, Ayushman Bharat scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission.

UP Cooperative Bank gave a cheque of Rs 3.57 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Cane Development Minister Suresh Rana, Aayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini and other party officials were present in the function. UNI