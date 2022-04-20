Sahara moves SC for extension of facilities by 6 weeks to Subrata Roy

New Delhi: Sahara Group on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of facilities by six weeks given to its jailed chief Subrata Roy for striking deals with various persons. The SC has asked Sahara to file proper application in this regard. �You are struggling to pay Rs 10,000 crore then how will you pay Rs 30,000 crore after coming out?� the apex court inquired. The jailed Sahara chief had been given facilities like use of an air-conditioned office, phone, internet and video-conferencing in the Tihar prison to complete negotiations for sale of his property. The apex court, had asked 65-year-old Roy to pay Rs 10,000 crore to get bail, out of which Rs 5,000 crore should be paid in cash and rest in bank guarantee.