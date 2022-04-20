Sagarmala project can enable Odisha to emerge as major logistics destination, says Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the State Sagarmala Committee and said that the project can further enable Odisha to emerge as a major logistics destination.

"The Port-led development through industrialisation and connectivity is a major focus of Sagarmala projects. We will also be prioritising the Coastal community development as an integrated part of this initiative," said Patnaik.

The Sagarmala Project has a vision for port-led development across the coast of India. It aims at port modernisation, port connectivity, port led industrialisation and coastal community development. The projects under this program will get 50 per cent funding from the Centre.

Under this program, the State government has submitted 14 nos. of projects of various departments including Fishers and ARD, Chilka Development Authority, Commerce and Transport and Works Department. Out of these only two projects of the Commerce and Transport Department, Ro-Pax Jetty and Allied Infrastructure in Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Balugaon and Puri districts have been sanctioned by the Centre.

Patnaik further said that Odisha has the advantage of being strategically located with a long coastline. "We have a rich cultural heritage of maritime trade. We can become India's gateway to South East Asian countries," he stressed.

Apart from the Paradip Port, the state government has been facilitating the development of various ports all along Odisha's coastline.

Moreover, the State Maritime Board is expected to be fully functional in the coming months. Hopefully, the Board will act as a catalyst for the overall development of the maritime sector in the state, he said.

He also asked for close coordination with various departments and resolving the issues for timely completion of projects under Sagarmala. He urged all the departments concerned to prioritise these projects.

As per the presentation, the State has three ports in operation - Paradeep, Dhamara and Gopalpur. As many as four ports including Subarnarekha, Astharang, Riverine port at Kendrapada and Jatadhar Muhan Port are in the pipeline. Besides, there are 8 potential locations for the development of ports.

Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) CMD Sanjay Singh said 3 logistic park projects at Dhamara, Gopalpur and Subarnarekha are under preparation. "The proposals will be sent soon. Other Departments were asked to finalise projets under the Sagarmala project," the Chief Minister concluded. (ANI)