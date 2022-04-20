Saffron, White & Green Dominate Lucknow Clock Tower

Lucknow: Women came dressed in colours of the national flag and children came with the Tricolours painted on their chubby cheeks.

The protest site at the Hussainabad Clock Tower, on Sunday, turned saffron, white and green as the anti-CAA protesters unfurled the national flag on Republic Day.

Balloons in saffron, white and green were also stringed together at the protest site.

The protesters had specially requested leaders form opposition parties not to join the protests as it would give political overtones to the agitation and demolish its purpose.

Women and children sang the national anthem and other patriotic songs to mark the occasion and several social activities joined them in the celebrations.

"We are celebrating Republic Day like every other Indian. We love our country but some political leaders are determined to paint us as anti-national. We will thwart their attempts," said, Soni, a protester.

The dharna at the Clock Tower has been going on since January 17 and about 5,000 women are on protest at any given time of the day.

–IANS