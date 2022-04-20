Saeed Ajmal got positive feedback on his bowling action: Haroon Rasheed

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today said it has got positive feedback about the improvement in the bowling action of veteran off-spinner Saeed Ajmal, who is presently playing in England and also consulting sports biomechanics expert Dr Paul Hurrion in every 15 days. PCB chief selector Haroon Rasheed said that Ajmal's improvement in his bowling action and performance has come about after he has made it a routine to consult Dr Paul Hurrion every 15 days and undergo tests on his new bowling action. "It is a very positive sign that Saeed (Ajmal) is consulting Dr Paul Hurrion, who also advises golf superstars like Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington and even Cristiano Ronaldo," Rasheed told PTI. "I spoke to him and he himself has requested that he wants to play the full English season for Worcestershire and should not be considered for national selection until he himself is satisfied with his action and performance and makes himself available," Rasheed said. The national selectors ignored Ajmal for the tour of Sri Lanka and before that the home ODI against Zimbabwe after he failed to impress with his remodeled bowling action on the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year. But the veteran off-spinner has shown signs of improvement while representing his English county side in all three formats of the game and prompted Worcestershire's bowling coach Matt Mason to issue a warning to batsmen around the world, proclaiming that Ajmal was back to his best with a remodelled action. "It is great news for Pakistan cricket because after speaking to him it was clear he is enjoying the game and he is back to his old confidence and cheery self. During the period his bowling action was reported last year and he underwent changes to his action you could sense he was uncertain about himself and his cricket future but that is changed now," the chief selector said. Rasheed said the selectors would not consider Ajmal for the triangular series and T20 matches in Zimbabwe in August and early September and would like to monitor himself up close at the start of the domestic season in Pakistan from late September. "The way we are looking at things we see a possible comeback for him if everything goes according to plan during the Test series against England in October," the former Test batsman said. Rasheed said the selectors were also monitoring the return of Muhammad Aamir and would wait to see how he responds to his comeback in first class cricket in September after a five year layoff. Ajmal has taken 178 Test, 184 ODI and 85 T20 wickets in an international career in which he remained Pakistan's top bowler before his bowling action was reported after a Test in Galle in Sri Lanka last September. PTI