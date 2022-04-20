Sadhvi Uma Bharti Discharged From AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Sadhvi Uma Bharti has been discharged from AIIMS Hospital on Satarday. According to doctors, she will be in home isolation for a few days now. In this regard, the State Surveillance Officer has also been informed by the institute. Significantly, he was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh last week after receiving Covid-19 positive report on the complaint of fever. Institute's Medical Superintendent Prof. Brijendra Singh said that he was treated after all necessary tests in the hospital. He said that at present no symptoms of Covid have been found in him, hence he has been discharged under the policy, he has been suggested to be in home isolation. He informed that the State Authority has also bSadhvi Uma Bharti has been discharged from AIIMSeen informed in this regard.