Sadhvi Rithambara claims not guilty in Babri demolition

Lucknow: Sadhvi Rithambhara, a senior leader of the Ram temple movement, claimed on Monday that she was not guilty in the Babri mosque demolition case.

Appearing before a special CBI court here, the Sadhvi said that a national movement had built up at that time and people wanted to free themselves from ''mental slavery'' which led to the demolition of the mosque.

Later, she told reporters that she could not divulge any more details since the matter was in court.

"The court should keep in mind that the Supreme Court has cleared the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, those named as accused in the Babri demolition case who are senior citizens or unwell, will not be required to physically present themselves before the court due to the Corona pandemic.

The court has already asked the government to arrange for video conferencing for those who are unable to come to court.

—IANS