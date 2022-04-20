Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Is Answer To Hindu Terror Allegations: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Unfazed by criticism over fielding a terror accused in elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is the "answer" to the Opposition's Hindu terror allegations.

"Pragya Thakur is the answer to Hindu terror. She dedicated her entire life to the nation and Congress tortured her. The Congress let terrorists go and targeted Aseemanand, Colonel Purohit. She will give a befitting reply to all," Adityanath told ANI in an exclusive interview.

He was asked about BJP's decision to field Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal to take on Congress candidate and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh. There has been wideranging criticism of the BJP decision by non-BJP parties that a person facing terror charges has been fielded in the Lok Sabha elections.

Pragya Thakur, who is on bail, faces charges against her under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) in the blast in Malegaon in 2008 in which seven people were killed.

The Congress had alleged that the BJP fielded Thakur to polarise voters. The BJP hit back saying that Digvijaya Singh was instrumental in coining the term 'Hindu Terror', therefore, making this battle a prestige issue for the saffron party.

Bhopal will vote on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Asserting that Hindu terrorism is not even a word, Adityanath said that secularism is intact in India because of Hindus.

He said that the Congress party should apologise to the nation for linking Hinduism with terrorism.

"Hindu terrorism is not even a word. By linking Hindu with terrorism, Congress has disrespected the country's culture, tradition, and legacy. It should apologise to the nation," the chief minister said. He said, unlike Pakistan where secularism is in "shambles", In India "Secularism is intact because of Hindus. Congress is maligning the image of India on a global platform."