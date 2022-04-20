Sadhus, Saints Meet Yogi Over Early Construction Of Ram Temple At Ayodhya And Other Issues

Lucknow: Amid growing resentment among sadhus and saints over the delay in the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation of sadhus and saints led by Digambara Akhara Mahant Suresh Das and others here on Thursday.

Though the meeting lasted for about 40 minutes at the CM residence here, the saints were seen a bit relaxed after the meeting.

The sadhus said the Chief Minister has assured them that the Ram temple would be constructed soon. Besides, he has also accepted all developmental projects for Ayodhya and Faizabad.

Before going for the meeting, the sadhus had said the matter of the Ram temple will have to be taken seriously. If not, they would see what they have to do in 2019.

Mahant Das denied media report that they were annoyed with the BJP government over the Ram temple and other issues. "We have supported this government, then how can we be annoyed with it."

The meeting also raised the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipping his visit to Ayodhya even after several demands from sadhus and saints. The saints also demanded that the UP government change the name of Ghagra river to Saryu river, which passes through Faizabad.

Mahant Das was accompanied by Udaseen Akhara Mahant Bharat Das and others. BJP MLA Vedprakash also attended the meeting which comes in the wake of a recent statement made by Mahant Das that the BJP would not return to power in 2019 if the Ram Temple is not constructed by then. UNI