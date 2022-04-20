Sadhu Who Self-Immolated In Ayodhya, Dies In Lucknow

Ayodhya: A sadhu who self immolated at the Ram Janambhoomi police station under the high security zone here on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries at the Trauma centre in Lucknow on Thursday.

The sadhu identified as Ram Das Tyagi, a native of Madhya Pradesh was annoyed with the police and self immolated inside the police station.

Police sources here on Thursday said that the sadhu succumbed to his injury at the Trauma centre. According to the police, the saint's luggage was robbed from Hanumangarhi premises three days back and he went to complaint to the police station. But the policemen took no notice of the complaint and the sadhu further charged that he handed over the thief to the police but they let him off. But thereafter the annoyed sadhu, who was hungry for two days, self immolated and sustained around 70 per cent of burn injuries.

Later the SP of Faizabad suspended four policemen including the station in-charge of Ram Janambhoomi police station. UNI