Sadhguru Says Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse An 'Unfortunate Human Tragedy'

Mumbai: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said that the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse was an unfortunate human tragedy.

"It was an unfortunate human tragedy but fortunately, they all came out successfully. Tunnel collapsing happens everywhere in the world, doesn't matter how you do it," Sadhguru said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday. He attributed the reason behind ecological imbalance to the hydel projects emphasizing that road construction will be easier if done in a 'certain way'.

"Whole if the Himalayas are a very rubble-like mountain, it's not like the Western Ghats where it is a solid rock. This is rubble like a mountain, if you disturb it, it will come down. At the same time, human beings have their needs. Roads could be done easily if we attend to them in a certain way. But the problem I think is the hydel projects, which have created certain pressure," he said. On November 28, Tuesday evening, all 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand were safely rescued.

In the wake of the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in the coming time, the government will also review all the tunnels in Uttarakhand to avoid such situations.

Speaking on the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP28 (the 28th Conference of the Parties), Sadhguru stressed that the presence of heavyweight leaders is crucial to give significance to the summit. "Significant people will come, and they will take the conversation forward, but still, the presence of heavyweight leaders is important to give significance to COP28," he said.

Sadhguru further emphasized that the significance of the event may diminish if it is not acknowledged by the assembly of people.

"If you don't give that significance to the given assembly of people, then the significance of the event itself may go down, and in future the COP29, 30, that comes, may not find the necessary significance if world leaders choose to opt out of it," he said. "In that sense, it will be a big loss," he added.

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Notably, COP28 is being held from November 30 to December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. It takes place every year and is the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change, with almost complete membership from every country in the world. —ANI