Saddened to hear Johnson admitted to ICU: Trump

Washington: Wishing speedy recovery to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he was saddened to hear that the former was taken under intensive care this afternoon.

"I want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend of United States -- Boris Johnson. We are very saddened to hear that he was taken to intensive care this afternoon.", Mr Trump said during the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

He further said that all Americans are praying for Mr Johnson's speedy recovery. "He has been a really good friend", the President remarked.

"He is very strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesnt give up", he added.

Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas' Hospital in London after his condition worsened due to the novel coronavirus.

"Since Sunday evening, Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas Hospital in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of Prime Minister has worsened and on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital", Downing street said in a statement.

Mr Johnson was tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 27 and was since then, self-isolating in Downing Street.

UNI