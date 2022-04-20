Sadar Bazaar In Lucknow Sealed; Jamaat Activists Found In Mosque

Lucknow: The entire Sadar Bazaar area in Lucknow has been sealed by the police after a group of Tablighi Jamaat members were found to staying inside a mosque in the area.

Public announcements are being made in the area, asking people to remain in their homes.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi said the area had been sealed as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

"Those found in the mosque have been quarantined and their samples are being taken for test. Till the test reports are available, the area will remain sealed and will also be sanitized," he said.

This is the first locality in Lucknow that has been sealed in view of the corona scare. The local residents have been panicking and bombarding media persons with phone calls. --IANS



