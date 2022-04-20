Sadar area in Lucknow cantonment out of bound for soldiers: Army after COVID-19 cases found

Lucknow: The Army's Central Command has directed its soldiers here not to visit Sadar Bazaar, which comes under the Lucknow Cantonment Board, after police sealed the area when a group of Tablighi Jamaat members who had been to the Nizamuddin event and tested COVID-19 positive were found staying in a mosque here.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey had said that 12 members of Tablighi Jamaat were found staying in a mosque in Sadar area on Friday. "They had tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as, the information was received, Sadar was turned into a sterile zone to prevent spread of the virus."

Public announcements were made in the area asking people to stay in their homes.

A Defence PRO said, "Following directions of the government, there has been lockdown in cantonment. After getting COVID-19 cases in Sadar, it is out of bound for soldiers. Directions have been given to soldiers to not go to Sadar area."

She added that in a dedicated COVID-19 cell is functioning in the Central Command to provide help to its personnel.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi has said that the area has been sealed as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Sunday told PTI, "No curfew has been imposed. Sanitisation has been done, and contact tracing is being done by medical teams."

Vishal Mehrotra, a resident of Sadar Bazaar said, "There is complete lockdown in the area. Strict vigil is being maintained by the police, district administration and the military. No one is allowed to leave their houses, except to get medicines. Policemen are helping the local residents to get vegetables, but no one is allowed to venture in the market area.

—PTI