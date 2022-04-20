SAD (Democratic) Prez Dhindsa writes to Canadian PM

Expresses gratitude for his benevolence towards Punjab farmers

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) president and Rajya Sabha MP S. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa through a communiqué to Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to him for showing benevolence and magnanimity towards the sufferings of the Punjab farmers, through his statements, ahead of the farmers' agitation against the recently introduced anti-farmers black laws by the centre government.

In his letter, S. Dhindsa stated that the issue assumed greater significance when the leaders of the world community were supporting the cause of Indian farmers. He stated that the entire farming community particularly, the Punjab farmers, were up in arms against the black laws.

"Your voice in favour of the Punjab farmers would go a long way to strengthen people to people friendship between Indian farmers and Canadian farmers, notwithstanding the unnecessary discourteousness of the Government of India," the letter reads. S. Dhindsa further stated that he expected Mr. Trudeau to raise a similar voice wherever there was a suppression of human rights and human values as brutality against peaceful people had to be condemned by everybody," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, S. Dhindsa in another communiqué had written to United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In his letter, S. Dhindsa expressed his gratitude to him, for the recent statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, on his behalf, advising the Government of India to allow the farmers to demonstrate peacefully.