Sacrificing Goats On Bakrid Bad Like Triple Talaq: RSS Muslim Wing

Lucknow: Ahead of the festival of Bakrid, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS affiliate, has appealed to Muslims to sacrifice bad habits and not goats.

"Animal sacrifice during Bakrid is a bad practice like Triple Talaq. People should boycott those advocating sacrifice on the day. Giving 'kurbani' during Bakrid is 'haram' (not approved) in Islam," MRM Convenor (Awadh Prant-UP) Syed Hasan Kausar told reporters here. If anyone wanted to give sacrifice, he should "shun his bad habits and cut a (symbolic) goat cake," on Bakrid, which will be celebrated on September 2, he said.

Kausar said that there were a number of superstitions among Muslims about animal sacrifice and added that those who get better eduction would "understand Islam".

Meanwhile, MRM co-convernor K A Khurshid Agha advocated a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"As per Quran, prayers can not be offered at a disputed place, so how can the Babri mosque be constructed at the disputed site at Ayodhya," he said.

Earlier this month, the Manch had announced that it would launch a countrywide campaign to persuade Muslims against sacrificing cows on Bakrid with a special focus on Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

MRM leaders met Islamic scholars associated with the organisation in New Delhi at an event presided over by senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar where a resolution was passed against cow slaughter.

Agha said that Muslims were confused about "how to follow the path of Allah" and said they should come up against animal sacrifice.

The organisation has also planned a "march" from Lucknow to Ayodhya from September 11 to garner support for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

During the march, which will reach Ayodhya on September 17, the MRM will organise programmes at every third kilometre to apprise and convince people about the construction of a temple.