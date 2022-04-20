Sacked UP Minister Breaks Down, Says My Relations With 'Netaji' Can't Change

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister Balram Yadav, apparently sacked for facilitating the merger of Quami Ekta Dal (QED) of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari with the ruling Samajwadi Party, on Wednesday broke down and said that he would abide by the high command`s decision. Recalling his association with the Samajwadi Party, he said that his relations with party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav would never change. "My relationship with the Samajwadi Party and `netaji` (Mulayam) cannot change ever. I have completed all the tasks given to me by the party with full dedication and diligence," Yadav told the media. "I am with the Samajwadi Party since its inception. I welcome the decision of the party, I will adhere by my party`s command and will keep on fulfilling my responsibility towards it," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav yesterday sacked Yadav, who is believed to have negotiated the merger of Samajwadi Party and jailed legislator Mukhtar Ansari`s Quami Ekta Dal. "Balram Yadav, holding charge of Secondary Education Ministry, has been removed (from the Council of Ministers) by the Chief Minister," a senior official said. However, no official reason has been given regarding Yadav`s sacking from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.