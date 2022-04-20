Sacked AIMPLB Member Refuses To Budge On Amicable Solution To Ayodhya Issue

Lucknow: Sacked executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Syed Salman Husaini Nadwi on Monday claimed that his effort for amicable solution to the Ayodhya dispute will continue.

The Board had sacked Nadwi on Sunday during it's executive meeting in Hyderabad, for trying to raise solution in the Ayodhya issue through talks, rather than waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.

The Board said that a mosque once is always a mosque and there would be no compromise on it.

Nadwi is slated to join Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya on February 20 for the second round of talks between the Hindus and Muslims for an amicable solution to the vexed issue.

Nadwi, who reached here on Sunday night told UNI here on Monday that conspiracy by some members of the board led to his expulsion. "How can a person be expelled, without giving him a showcause notice?," he wondered. Though he said that after attending the first day meeting on February 9, he had boycotted the meeting and himself left the Board.

The Maulana, who runs a Madarsa in Lucknow, advocated for dissolving of the AIMPLB and said, a Shariat Application Board should be set up in its place. He also demanded action against two members of the Board Kamal Farooqui and Kasim Rasool Illias, who were behind his expulsion.

The problem started for Nadwi after he met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar earlier this week and talked about an amicable settlement of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in the Board meeting. "The atmosphere should be good (between the two communities)....There is permission for this in the Sharia. As per the Hanbali school of (Islamic) thought, a mosque can be shifted," the Maulana had said. But his statement was contradicted by other Maulanas, who said a Mosque is always a Mosque and there could be no compromise on it.

"We have to conserve our Mosque. Conserving does not mean we will fight at the same place and take it. We can shift the Mosque. A grand Mosque can be built, where a University can also be set up," Mr Nadwi had added.

Spiritual Guru Ravi Shankar had held a meeting on February 8 with Muslim leaders, including Maulana Nadwi, renewing his effort to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute, even as the final hearing on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case began in the Supreme Court. UNI