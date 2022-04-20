Sachin Tendulkar meets Sarita Devi, wishes her success

Premium Projects in Thane Pay 9 Lacs & Book 2 BHK @ Thane. No Pre-EMI Till Fitouts. Hurry Up! acmehousing-projects.in/ThaneFlats Ads by Google By: Press Trust of India | Mumbai | Posted: January 15, 2015 6:05 pm | Updated: January 15, 2015 6:09 pm After lending strong support to her cause, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met Commonwealth Games silver-medallist woman boxer L Sarita Devi, who is serving a one-year ban for her emotionally-charged protest at the Asiad. �Met Sarita Devi. Could see the hunger for action in her eyes. Wished her success and wrote a message. Enjoy the game and always give your best,� Tendulkar tweeted The iconic batsman met her at his home in Mumbai and posted a picture of the meeting on his Twitter page. The retired cricketer presented her with an autographed T-shirt.