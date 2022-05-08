Sachin-Jigar, Ash King Set 'Sanskriti' Stage On Fire

Dehradun (The Hawk): The final day of the two-day-long annual festival ‘Sanskriti’ held at Tula’s Institute witnessed scintillating performances by the Indian music composer duo Sachin-Jiger, British-Indian singer Ash King, Indian vocalist Sumedha Karmahe and Indian Idol Season 5 Top 3 finalist & Bollywood playback singer Rakesh Maini.

The students of Tula's danced to the celebrity songs such as ‘Babaji ki Booti’, 'Kudi Nu Nachne De', 'Saibo', 'Sun Saathiya', and 'Barabaadiyan', among many more.

Dehradun-based celebrity anchor Aryan Minocha was the official Emcee for the evening. He entertained the audience and kept the spirit alive.

During the concluding day of Sanskriti 2022, the students of Tula's and other colleges were awarded for participating in various competitions held on the first day. The prizes for various competitions were presented by the Chairman of Tula’s Group, Sunil Kumar Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, Executive Director Silky Jain Marwah, Prateek Marwah, Vice President Raunak Jain, and Vice President Technology Dr. Raghav Garg.

Abhishek Shankar won the first prize in the solo song, Red Carpet sequence was announced as the winner in the Fashion Show, Abhishek Shankar & group stood the first place in the band performance, Sahil Kathait of Graphic Era was declared the winner in solo dance, Adarsh & Agung stood first in duet dance, and Incredible group of Graphic Era won the first prize in the group dance.

The Student Of The Year award was presented to Amrit Jhunjhunwala of BTech CSE 4th Year, while the Club Of The Year award was presented to Vibgyor 'Greenex' Chhaya Chaudhary and PR Coordinators Harsh Raj & Pratik Ojha. Student excellence awards were presented to Rajeev Kumar, Falguni Gupta, Shristi Saumya, Nikhil Mathur, and Ramyata Singh. Various other awards were presented to students who scored 100% in attendance and academics this year. Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Tula's Group Raunak Jain said, “Today's performance at Sanskriti 2022 was enigmatic and exhilarating. The students of Tula's were mesmerized by the energetic performances by all the artists.”

Also, present on the occasion were Director Tula's Institute Dr. Sandeep Vijay, Registrar Pawan Kumar Chaubey, Dean Dr. Nishant Saxena, and Dr. Ranit Kishore among other staff members of Tula's Institute & Tula's International School.