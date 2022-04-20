Sabina Yasmin, Minister To Watch

New Delhi (The Hawk): From now on, in West Bengal, the minister to closely watch is unheard of Sabina Yasmin in charge of North Bengal Development Council under chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is fully assured that from now on, North Bengal will be on par with West Bengal status wise, all round development wise, tourism wise, progress wise et al. Sabina Yasmin as minister in charge of it directly has taken full brief from her incharge Cabinet Minister + Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relating to everything North Bengal's immediate all round, all level progresses in all fronts so that in no way, there is any more outcry from residents there about a separate statehood for North Bengal for its development.





According to Sabina Yasmin to Daily Hawk, "North Bengal or Uttor Bangla in the coming days will be on par with rest of the state including Kolkata facilities wise, accessibility wise, reachability wise, status wise, literacy wise, culture wise, infra structure wise, utility wise." She adds: "Soon





there will be a virtual over crowded beeline toward North Bengal or Uttar Bangla from all hues stretching up to South East Asia etc. ...North Bengal in the coming days will be a real cash-spinner for West Bengal or Poschim Bangla exchequer that is bound to swell by leaps and bounds."





Sabina Yasmin, do-gooder, action-oriented, development-prone, non-conventional in real sense is correct choice of MamataDidi for development of 'backward' North Bengal, assert action-people from thete. Sabina via her "immediate" development works in the region will ensure easing out of separate North Bengal demanding sloganers who are nothing more. They will be virtually stunned to see "motion uttor Bongo".



