Saamarth Launched In UP

Lucknow: To make India the Skill Capital of the world through inclusive economic growth, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Saturday launched a Mega Drive under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme to re-skill and certify 40,000 tyre-mechanics from Uttar Pradesh by March 2020.

The Mega Drive witnessed 18 Mobile Skill Vans being flagged off by Union minister Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, in presence of Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Minister of State (MoS), Uttar Pradesh Skill Development, Ashok Katariya, MoS for Transport and Parliamentary Affairs, Uttar Pradesh and other senior officials from the ministry, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) and Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) which will cover various districts of the state.

Launched under Saamarth, the reskilling project of the RSDC, the mobile vans have been pressed into service to take upskilling to auto mechanics, especially for tyre-fitters who do not have access to a formal training center. Under the program, fitters are taught to implement best practices and educated in health and safety methods to be followed during wheel alignment and changing of tyre.

Till date close to 35000 tyre fitters have already been assessed, re-skilled and upskilled & certified under the RPL component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) of Skill India Program covering 119 districts across 19 states. The government aims to skill 40,000 tyre-fitters by March 2020, from just Uttar Pradesh.

Flagging off the vans, Dr. Pandey, said, "Re-Skilling and Up-Skilling are initiatives to ensure that individuals have access to opportunities and that they remain competitive in the market. RPL recognizes and certifies a person's previous learning and work experience as per established standards. It is an effort to formalize the unorganized sector of the industry to create a sustainable work ecosystem. We are committed to enhance the employability of our youth by making them acquire strong and relevant job skills needed to find a job and maintain employment." "Tyre mechanics dot the length and breadth of Indian highways and play an important role in making road transport safer. Fitting of tyre, especially commercial tyre, is a skill-based job requiring formal training. The mobile vans will move across state highways, villages and towns, driving awareness about the skill required in servicing and maintenance of tyre and their co-relation with road safety," Dr. Pandey added. UNI