S.Korea urges Pyongyang's return to dialogue for substantive progress

Seoul: South Korea has urged North Korea to return to the dialogue table in an effort towards achieving substantive progress in the complete denuclearization of and a permanent peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement on Sunday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said that it took note of the North's announcement on anticipating the restoration of inter-Korean relations as soon as appropriate conditions are created, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry said it anticipated Pyongyang's response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's call during last month's UN General Assembly for an end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula.

It added that South Korea will continue efforts for substantive progress through stable management of the peninsula's situations and through dialogue and cooperation under the basic stance of close cooperation with the international community.

The Ministry's statement came a day after North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, leader Kim Jong-un attended the event held at the Kim Il-sung Square and delivered a speech.

During the event, newly developed strategic weapons and other military weapons were on display.

Also on Sunday, South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) standing committee held an emergency meeting to analyze Kim's speech, and agreed to continue analyzing the strategic meaning of the newly unveiled strategic weapons.

The NSC members stressed that various inter-Korean agreements should be kept at any cost to prevent armed clashes and war on the Korean Peninsula.

