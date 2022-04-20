S.Korea reports 57 more COVID-19 cases, 11,776 in total

Seoul: South Korea reported 57 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 12 a.m. on Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 11,776.

The daily caseload hovered above 50 for the second straight day due to small cluster infections relevant to religious gatherings, night spots, a distribution centre and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area, Xinhua reported.

Of the new cases, four were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,292.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.32 per cent.

A total of 21 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,552. The total recovery rate was 89.6 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.01 million people, among whom 974,512 tested negative for the virus and 26,481 are being checked.

