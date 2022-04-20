S.Korea records single-digit COVID-19 cases for 3rd day

Seoul: South Korea on Friday recorded new daily coronavirus infections in single digits for the third day in a row, but health authorities urged people to comply with social distancing guidelines during the six-day holiday period.

South Korea confirmed nine new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation''s total to 10,774, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

South Korea''s coronavirus caseload has been further slowing in recent days, with the nation reporting no new domestic infections Thursday with just four imported cases, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The nation''s death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by one to 248, according to the KCDC.

Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip has said 180,000 people were expected to visit the southern resort island of Jeju during a six-day holiday that began on Thursday.

"We must not let down our guard to maintain hard-won gains against COVID-19," Kim said.

With new infections slowing, South Korea eased some restrictions in social distancing guidelines in mid-April.

The nation is set to relax more restrictions early next week.

--IANS