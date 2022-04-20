S.Korea captures N.Korean man after crossing border

Seoul: South Korean authorities on Wednesday took a North Korean man into custody after cross the two Koreas' eastern border, officials said.

In a statement, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the man was captured more than 10 hours after he crossed the border in Goseong county late Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South's surveillance equipment detected the crossing, prompting the military to launch extensive search operations.

"In coordination with related authorities, we will carry out investigation into the man, including how he crossed the border and if he has the intention to defect to the South.

"No unusual moves by the North Korean military have been detected," the JCS statement added.

The last known defection by North Koreans took place in December 2018, when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line to the South.

