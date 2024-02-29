    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    S.I.T.-Scare

    author-img
    Soumitra Bose
    February29/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Representative Image

    S.I.T.-Scare: That's why crest fallen, nervous, nervy, fearful, rickety, trembling...eh?!? But why are you dwarfed, shrunk, thinned, dumb, out-of-wits? Has S.I.T. threatened, scared you for your misdeeds, misdemeanours, maladys, racketeering, numerous cheating, repertoire of underground activities, hidden skeletons in your cupboards, unaccounted cash stacked under ground, and then, papers of the cash etc hidden abroad, the rampant smuggling etc, etc., part of the country's biggest economy, corporate capital of the coumtry, Mumbai! Naturally bear the brunt of it, S.I.T.-raid, S.I.T.-scare, S.I.T.-attack et al.

    —Soumitra Bose

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :S.I.T. Investigation Corporate Malpractices Mumbai Hidden Economic Activities Mumbai Economic Raid Financial Misconduct India Underground Economy Mumbai Black Money India
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in