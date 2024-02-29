S.I.T.-Scare: That's why crest fallen, nervous, nervy, fearful, rickety, trembling...eh?!? But why are you dwarfed, shrunk, thinned, dumb, out-of-wits? Has S.I.T. threatened, scared you for your misdeeds, misdemeanours, maladys, racketeering, numerous cheating, repertoire of underground activities, hidden skeletons in your cupboards, unaccounted cash stacked under ground, and then, papers of the cash etc hidden abroad, the rampant smuggling etc, etc., part of the country's biggest economy, corporate capital of the coumtry, Mumbai! Naturally bear the brunt of it, S.I.T.-raid, S.I.T.-scare, S.I.T.-attack et al.

—Soumitra Bose