S.Africa reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Cape Town: South Africa has reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, bringing the total infections to 3,158 including 54 deaths.

Among all the provinces affected, Gauteng, where the country''s largest city Johannesburg is located, has the most cases with 1,148 infections; followed by Western Cape, where its legislative capital Cape Town is located, with 868; KwaZulu-Natal, the second most populous province, with 617; Eastern Cape with 293; and Free State with 100, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in his latest update on the epidemic, Xinhua reported.

The two new deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, Mkhize said.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 114,711, an increase of 6,690 from Saturday''s figure, said the minister on Sunday.

So far, South Africa has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, registering an average daily infection rate of 90 to 95 cases since March 5 when the first case was reported.

--IANS