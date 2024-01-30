    Menu
    S Jaishankar Affirms India's Support for Two-State Resolution in Israel-Palestine Conflict

    The Hawk
    January30/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Amidst escalating tensions in the Israel-Palestine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reinforces India's stance on a two-state solution. Addressing students at IIM Mumbai, Jaishankar emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach, rejecting a narrow focus on isolated issues.

    Mumbai: During an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Mumbai, Indias External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated Indias support for a two state solution to the enduring Israel Palestine conflict. He emphasized the importance of addressing the conflict and referred to Hamas incursions into Israel in early October as an act of terrorism.

    Jaishankar highlighted that India along with other countries believes that a lasting solution necessitates the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. He cautioned against focusing on specific aspects of the conflict and stressed the need to consider all relevant issues in order to strike a balanced approach.

    In relation to the events on October 7 2023 when Hamas launched attacks inside Israel Jaishankar unequivocally condemned it as an act of terrorism. He expressed solidarity with Israel by drawing upon Indias experience with terrorism and acknowledging Israel as another victim.

    Regarding Israels response to the Hamas attacks Jaishankar underscored the importance of adhering to laws and called for measures aimed at preventing civilian casualties. He acknowledged the impact of this four month long conflict; more than 26,000 Palestinians killed extensive damage inflicted upon Gaza Strip and significant displacement, among its population.
    Jaishankar appealed to the community to put forth utmost endeavors in reducing harm to civilians particularly in Gaza. It is crucial to establish a lasting path, for addressing the ongoing crisis.

