    S African woman with heroin worth Rs 56 crore arrested

    April20/ 2022


    Bengaluru: A South African woman has been arrested with eight kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, a Customs official said on Friday.


    The 35-year-old foreigner was caught at the Kempegowda International Airport here on June 30, said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).


    The passenger had concealed the drug in a false bottom of the suitcase, it said in a statement.


    "The passenger had landed in Bengaluru by an early morning flight connecting one of the Middle-Eastern transit hubs. The heroin has been seized and the passenger arrested under the NDPS Act," the DRI officials said.

    —PTI


