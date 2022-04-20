Ryder Cup golf tournament postponed until 2021

Washington: The PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA TOUR have jointly announced that both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup have been rescheduled and will now be played one year later than originally planned.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 25-27, at Whistling Straits of Wisconsin, has been rescheduled for September 24-26, 2021. The Presidents Cup, initially slated for 2021 in Charlotte of North Carolina, will now be played in 2022.

"It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh was quoted as saying by the PGA Tour website.

"As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most.

"The spectators who support both the US and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option," Waugh added.

The Ryder Cup, which began in 1927, brings together the finest tour professionals from the United States and Europe while the Presidents Cup pits a 12-man team from the US against international players from outside Europe.

"While it is disappointing that the Ryder Cup won''t be played this year, the decision to reschedule is the right thing to do under the circumstances," said US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

"At the end of the day, we want to stage a Ryder Cup that will rival all other Ryder Cups in my home state of Wisconsin, and now we have the opportunity to showcase the event as it was meant to be seen."

The PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe also announced that the Junior Ryder Cup will be rescheduled for September 20-21, 2021 at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. It was originally scheduled for September 21-22, 2020.

