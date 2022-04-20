Ryan Reynolds auctions off pink 'Deadpool' suit for cancer charity

Actor Ryan Reynolds has put up a new pink "Deadpool" suit for sale to raise funds in the fight against cancer.

The 41-year-old actor, who plays the quirky antihero in the Marvel film franchise, shared a video on Twitter to announce the nonprofit F**k Cancer drive through an Omaze campaign.

In a "special message from Deadpool," Reynolds said that the new bright pink suit was for the "world to see that I have a big old heart-on... That's heart with a 't'... For my new obsession, pink - the colour, not the singer. Personally, I'm more of a Celine guy."

"This is one fight where everyone can be a hero, no superpowers, capes or lame CG costumes needed - just your money. Seriously, we need that - these suits aren't cheap," he added.

Reynolds shared the link where one can make donations and captioned the video as, "Suit for sale. Worn once. Made lovingly with over 10,000 individually selected pink gummi bears."

One can donate money ranging from USD 10 to USD 5,000 to the cause which would win the Deadpool suit.

Participants who donate over USD 1,000 would receive gifts such as a signed movie poster or a personalised voicemail message from Reynolds as Deadpool. —PTI



