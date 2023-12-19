    Menu
    Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney recreate classic Wham! cover art

    December19/ 2023
    Wrexham's Festive Twist: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Channel Wham's Spirit in a Playful 'Last Christmas' Album Cover Recreation. A Humorous Celebration of the Holiday Season and Their Beloved Soccer Team, Wrexham FC.

    Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney mimic Wham! stars George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

    Los Angeles: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recreated the classic ‘Last Christmas’ single cover from British pop duo, Wham to celebrate the holiday season.

    Reynolds (47) and McElhenney (46) who together own U.K. soccer team Wrexham, styled their hair and outfits to mimic those worn by Wham! stars George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley on the original cover art, reports ‘People’ magazine.

    Rob McElhenney then posted the hilarious results to his Instagram on Monday with Reynolds also sharing the image to his own Instagram Stories.

    Underneath the pouting black-and-white picture, the pair replaced the names of the pop stars with their own and added the logo of their beloved Wrexham soccer club in the corner of the snap. The post’s caption simply read, “WREXHAM!”.

    As per ‘People’, the stars also donned leather jackets to stage their own version of the 1983 Wham! studio album Fantastic. Against a red backdrop, the duo posed for the camera with McElhenney sporting a moustache, just as Ridgeley had on the original version, while Reynolds had his leather jacket unbuttoned.

    They also replaced “Wham!” at the top of the cover art with ‘Wrexham!’, a nod to their docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Rob McElhenney subsequently shared the images to his own Instagram Stories accompanied by Wham!’s famous festive tune, ‘Last Christmas’.

    —IANS

