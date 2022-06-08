    Menu
    States & UTs

    Rusted arms, ammunition recovered in J-K's Samba

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June8/ 2022

    Jammu: Rusted arms and ammunition, including a carbine, were recovered from a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Wednesday.

    The arms and ammunition were found by residents of Chak Manga village on Tuesday evening while digging a well, they said.

    The villagers informed the police, which recovered a rusted carbine, two magazines, a mortar bomb and two springs from the spot, officials said.

    A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation launched, they said.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Rusted arms ammunition recovered J-K's Samba
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in