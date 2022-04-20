Russian,Pak snipers take part in joint military drill

Moscow: Russian and Pakistani snipers participated in a joint military exercise DRUZHBA-V (Friendship) in the city of Tarbela performing covert movement and camouflage drills and destroying designated enemy in mountain-woody terrain, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday. Working in mixed reconnaissance groups, soldiers from both countries shared experiences on adjusting scopes as well as shooting with Remington 700 and М24 sniper rifles used by the Pakistani armed forces. 'The sniper pairs have destroyed targets by using special techniques in conditions of working solo, in pair or a group of pairs. The servicemen also worked on the technique of conducting enemy reconnaissance, target classification by importance, determining their distance," the Ministry said in a statement, adding that snipers fired at targets imitating enemy personnel from various distances. The joint Russia-Pakistan DRUZHBA-V military exercise has been held since 2016. Russia is represented by special forces and motorized rifle units, stationed in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic and the Stavropol Territory. Special forces from both countries are participating in the two-week drill, which Pakistan has called counter-terrorism exercise, and began on November 8. Pakistan described the exercise as 'drills and procedures for hostage rescue, cordon and search operations and sky diving.'

—UNI