Russian Resupply Ship Launches To Space Station

Washington: An uncrewed Russian cargo ship carrying just over one ton of nitrogen, water and propellant to the International Space Station launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan on Monday.

"Liftoff! The @Roscosmos cargo spacecraft Progress launched at 11:45pm ET (February 14) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, beginning a two-day journey to the @Space_Station," NASA tweeted after the launch. The Progress 77 resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned for a two-day rendezvous on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 64 crew members, the US space agency said in a blog post.

After making 33 orbits of Earth on its journey, the spacecraft will automatically dock to the station's Pirs docking compartment on the Russian segment on Wednesday. —IANS