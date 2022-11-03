Russian harvest sets a new record

Moscow (The Hawk): According to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia has harvested 150 million tonnes of grain so far this year, setting a new record.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mishustin noted that the agricultural sector has demonstrated a great outcome this year, which will raise the degree of food security in Russia as harvesting comes to a conclusion nationwide.

In comparison to the same period last year, there were considerable increases in the yield of potatoes, greenhouse vegetables, fruits, soybeans, and rapeseed, he said.

According to Mishustin, the Russian government earlier this year allotted over 380 billion rubles (almost $6.2 billion) to support the nation's agricultural development, according to Xinhua.

During a phone discussion with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him that his country is prepared to send "significant volumes" of grain to the world's poorest nations for free as humanitarian relief.

(Inputs from Agencies)