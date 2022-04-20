Russian Fuel Supply For Indian BW Reactors

Chennai: Russia''s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation fuel has said that it has completed the supply of 50 tons of uranium fuel pellets for India''s boiling water reactors (BWR).

The Corporation''s fuel division, TVEL, said in a statement that it has shipped to India the final consignment of uranium fuel pellets for BWRs and thereby fulfilled the contract with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.

In India, the pellets will be used for fabrication of nuclear fuel assemblies for the Tarapur Nuclear Power Plant at the National Fuel Complex in Hyderabad.

"The total volume of the supplied fuel pellets exceeded 50 tons, all shipments have carried out in 2019. The fuel pellets made of low-enriched uranium dioxide were produced at Elemash (Machine-building plant), a fabrication facility of TVEL Fuel Company in Elektrostal, Moscow region," TVEL said.

According to TVEL, it has a long-time successful track record of fuel pellets supplies to India for reactors of non-Russian design, such as BWR and PHWR (pressurised heavy water reactor).

"Should the Indian partners be interested, we are committed to accomplishment of similar contracts, as well as new projects in nuclear fuel cycle," Oleg Grigoriyev, Senior Vice President for Commerce and International Business at TVEL was quoted as saying in the statement.

In India, TVEL also provides shipments of fuel assemblies for the Russian-made VVER reactors at the two operating units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, under the long-term contract with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The Tarapur Nuclear Power Plant, Maharashtra, is the first commercial nuclear power plant in India commissioned in 1969.

Currently it is powered by two 150 MW BWR reactors and two 490 MW PHWR reactors, the statement said. --IANS