Russian fighters intercept US reconnaissance plane over Black Sea

Moscow: Russian Su-27 fighters were scrambled over the Black Sea to intercept a US reconnaissance plane, the Russian Defence Ministry had said.

"On July 1, 2020, on-duty air defence units of the Southern Military District timely detected a US Air Force reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea and sent Russian fighters to escort it," the ministry''s Zvezda broadcasting service said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"At a considerable distance from the state border of Russia, the approaching aerial target was continuously followed by Russian radar controls," it said.

The reconnaissance plane was identified as an RC-135W Rivet Joint, Zvezda said.

The Russian aircraft proceeded in strict compliance with international airspace rules, it added.

