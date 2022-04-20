Russian fighter jets intercept US bombers

Moscow: Russian fighter jets intercepted US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Black and Baltic Seas, the Defence Ministry here said in a statement Friday.

"On May 29, the air defence duty forces of the Western and Southern military districts timely revealed the actions of the US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Black and Baltic Seas and scrambled Russian fighters to escort them," the Ministry said in a statement on Friday made available to Xinhua news agency.

"At a considerable distance from the state border of Russia, US bombers were continuously followed by Russian radar controls.

"To intercept targets, Su-27P and Su-30SM fighters from the air defence duty forces of the Southern Military District were scrambled," it added.

According to the statement, the crews of the Russian fighters approached the air targets within a safe distance and identified them as B-1B strategic aircraft, after which the US bombers changed their flight course and flew away from Russian state border.

The Ministry emphasized in the statement that the flights of Russian combat aircraft proceeded "in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace".

After completing the task, the Russian fighter jets safely returned to their airbases, it said.

--IANS