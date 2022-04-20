Russian envoy to US hopes to return soon

Moscow: Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, who has returned to Moscow for consultations after he was recalled earlier this month, said he hopes to be back in Washington soon.

Speaking to TASS News Agency on Monday, Antonov said "I hope to be back soon", as he replied to a corresponding question.



Also on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing that Antonov had not yet reported about the situation in Washington ties to President Vladimir Putin.



The Ambassador returned to Moscow on March 22 after he was recalled following US President Joe Biden remarks on March 17 that Russia will "pay a price" for its alleged interference in the 2020 American election.

A US intelligence report released the previous day directly accused Putin of ordering a wide-ranging influence operation to interfere in the election, intending to hurt Biden's campaign.

In the ABC News interview, Biden also agreed with the interviewer's claim that Putin was "a killer".



Responding directly to Biden's remarks, Putin said on March 18: "I would say to him: I wish you good health. I say that without irony or joking.



"I would like to offer President Biden (the opportunity) to continue our discussion, but on condition that we'll do so what is called live, online. Without anything pre-recorded, in an open and direct discussion.



"It seems to me, it would be interesting both for the Russian people and for the US people, as well as for many other countries."

