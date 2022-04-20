Russian engineer found dead in Agra hotel

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A 55-year-old Russian engineer was found dead inside a room of a five-star hotel in Agra. He had been staying there for the last 17 days.

The deceased, identified as Oleg Filippov, was reportedly associated with aircraft maintenance and had arrived in India with his friend Aleksandr Khramtsov on April 2.

Filippov came on a business visa which was issued on March 5 this year and was valid for six months.

According to police, the incident came to light when his friend Khramtsov, who was staying in the adjacent room, called him on Monday but did not get any response.

He immediately informed the hotel staff, who called the police and when they opened the door, he was lying unconscious in the washroom.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at SN Medical College.

Sadar circle officer Rajeev Kumar said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of 'natural death'.

"It could be anything, cardiac arrest or brain haemorrhage, but the actual cause will be known only after the autopsy," the police official said.

Agra SSP Muniraj G said that a panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem which will be videographed.

The embassy has been informed, he said. - IANS