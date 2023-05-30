Russia: Several Buildings Damaged In Moscow After Drone Attack, Says Mayor

Moscow: Several buildings in Moscow were damaged after a drone attack on Tuesday morning, said Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, TASS reported.

Minor damage was caused to several buildings due to the UAV attack in Moscow. All emergency services of the city were at the site of the attack. Sergei Sobyanin said that no one was injured during the incident and emergency services were carrying out an investigation regarding the incident. TASS report said residents of several entrances were evacuated after the drone attack. Residents will be able to return to their apartments after work of the special services ends at the site.

Sobyanin in a Telegram post wrote, "For safety reasons, during the work of emergency services, measures were taken to evacuate residents of several entrances in two houses that were hit by UAVs. Immediately after the end of the work of special services, residents will be able to return to their apartments." He also urged people to trust only official sources and not to disseminate unverified information, as per the TASS report.

Earlier this month, a Russian freight train derailed in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after an "explosive device" detonated on the rail tracks, the local governor said.

"An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Bogomaz said the device went off "on the 136th kilometre" of the railroad between regional hub Bryansk and the town of Unecha, towards the border with Ukraine. "There were no casualties," he added. Pictures shared on social media showed several of a train's tank carriages laying on their side and dark grey smoke billowing into the air at the site of the derailment, in the Bryansk region. The attack came a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in a Russian village in the Bryansk region. —ANI